Prana Capital Management LP Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278,489 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

