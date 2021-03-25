Prana Capital Management LP Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 329.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400,268 shares during the period. Toll Brothers makes up about 3.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.42% of Toll Brothers worth $22,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,297 shares of company stock valued at $48,271,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE:TOL traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $55.89. 58,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

