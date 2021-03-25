Prana Capital Management LP Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Prana Capital Management LP decreased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,149 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $170.35. 11,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

