Prana Capital Management LP Invests $15.39 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,000. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 2.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after purchasing an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,552,000 after purchasing an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,116 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.37. 1,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,206. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.34 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

