Prana Capital Management LP Invests $2.16 Million in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in SEI Investments by 39.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 28.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $3,145,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,552,141.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

