Prana Capital Management LP Invests $23.43 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,430,000. Capital One Financial accounts for about 3.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Capital One Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $126.16. 54,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,525,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

