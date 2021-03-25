Prana Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,606 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,938 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $11,650,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 304,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of VIRT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. 10,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,567. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

