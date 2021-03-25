Prana Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,769 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after buying an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,383,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,803,000 after acquiring an additional 137,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $157.54. 31,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,239. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.01. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

