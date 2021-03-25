Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $4.50 Million Investment in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth $2,812,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.00.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

