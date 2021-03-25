Prana Capital Management LP Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 174,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $3,960,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912 in the last 90 days.

Shares of CG stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,058. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.