Prana Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 394,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,784,000. Prudential Financial makes up about 4.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Prudential Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.30. 43,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -246.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.60. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

