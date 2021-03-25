Prana Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 116,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Essent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,158,000 after buying an additional 111,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,320,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,234,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after buying an additional 54,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 13,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,469. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $49.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,743,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,600 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

