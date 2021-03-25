Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,417,285 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,417,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,958,000. Bank of America makes up 5.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 1,896,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,237,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $322.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

