Prana Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 50,576 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

RJF traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $119.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

