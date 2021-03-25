Prana Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,161 shares during the quarter. The Allstate comprises 3.8% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of The Allstate worth $28,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 45.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 15,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 76.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.94. 27,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,417. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

