Prana Capital Management LP Takes $5.09 Million Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,000. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Globe Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,211,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL traded up $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $97.83. 2,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.75 and a 52-week high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

