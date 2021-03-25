Prana Capital Management LP Takes $7.57 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 295,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. Equitable comprises 1.0% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Equitable as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,280 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 49,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,500. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

