Prana Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,373 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after acquiring an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.78.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,149. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,146. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

