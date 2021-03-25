PressOne (PRS) Price Reaches $0.0358 on Major Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One PressOne token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a market capitalization of $10.20 million and approximately $18,239.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00642790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023946 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

