Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 19,850,348 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 352.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.50% of Farfetch worth $1,626,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Farfetch during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 5,393.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 49,944 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $2,124,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,435,000 after buying an additional 781,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

FTCH opened at $52.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The business had revenue of $540.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

