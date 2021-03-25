Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 454,232 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 14.09% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,037,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $388.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $266.98 and a 52 week high of $413.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

