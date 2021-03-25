Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.48% of Norfolk Southern worth $2,084,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $264.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $135.95 and a 1 year high of $269.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

