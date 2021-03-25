Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,134 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.04% of The Cooper Companies worth $1,434,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 362,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after buying an additional 249,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 720,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after buying an additional 112,257 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,821,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $12,971,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 113,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,163,000 after buying an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.69.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $380.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.96 and a 12-month high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $384.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

