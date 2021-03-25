Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.26% of Eli Lilly and worth $2,042,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
LLY opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
