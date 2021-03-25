Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.26% of Eli Lilly and worth $2,042,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $179.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

