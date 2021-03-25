Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.22% of Vail Resorts worth $1,371,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 692.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 42,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 34.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MTN opened at $278.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.00.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

