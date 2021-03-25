Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.57% of The Home Depot worth $1,631,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $292.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $296.78. The company has a market capitalization of $314.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.