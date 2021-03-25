Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.69 Billion Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,732,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 345,717 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.38% of Paycom Software worth $1,688,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,766,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software by 873.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,624 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $360.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.17.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

