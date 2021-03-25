Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.74 Billion Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,467,468 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.69% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,742,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,274,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock worth $3,624,057 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE:ICE opened at $112.61 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.