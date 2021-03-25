Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.79 Billion Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,994,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.83% of Microchip Technology worth $1,794,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $144.68 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.86.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.