Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.84 Billion Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,796 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.32% of Ferrari worth $1,835,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Ferrari by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RACE. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $198.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.47. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $134.24 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

