Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.93 Billion Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,915,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 397,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.81% of TE Connectivity worth $1,926,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after purchasing an additional 918,373 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $73,724,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,971,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average is $116.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

