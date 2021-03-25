Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.12 Billion Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,351,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,418 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.96% of Catalent worth $2,118,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent stock opened at $102.98 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.67 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

