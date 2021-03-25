Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.42 Billion Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,038,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,809,734 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.43% of American International Group worth $2,424,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 200,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 25,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,245,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

