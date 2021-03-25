Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.46 Billion Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,773,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,874,336 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.02% of TransUnion worth $2,458,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.62.

In other news, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,586 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $88.35 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average is $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

