Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2 Billion Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,617,177 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.49% of Workday worth $2,002,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,990,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $244.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of -131.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock worth $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

