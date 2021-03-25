Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,404,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,700,082 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.64% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,499,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

