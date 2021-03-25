Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,778,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242,271 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.95% of Weyerhaeuser worth $2,239,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

