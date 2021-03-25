Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,460,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418,401 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.74% of Deere & Company worth $1,469,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Shares of DE opened at $358.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

