Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,662,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,415,949 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.30% of Equifax worth $1,477,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 96,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 44,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of EFX opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.