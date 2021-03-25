Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,847,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,764,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.64% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $2,291,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,653 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 28.2% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $88.66 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

