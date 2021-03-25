Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,232,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.88% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.88. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

