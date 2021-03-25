Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,200,173 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,043,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200,173 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 10.19% of International Paper worth $1,990,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

