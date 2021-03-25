Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,126,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 15.35% of Textron worth $1,697,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Textron by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Textron by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 118,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

