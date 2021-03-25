Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,628,245 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.80% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,880,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

KO opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

