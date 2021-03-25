Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 16.62% of Bruker worth $1,377,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,971,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,353 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Bruker by 2,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 411,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 393,317 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Bruker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after buying an additional 176,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 136.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 134,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,044,000 after buying an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.80 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

