Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.36% of Tesla worth $2,450,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 784.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 376.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 491.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $611.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $730.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $587.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,265.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

