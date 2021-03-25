Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,245,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638,241 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 13.70% of Ceridian HCM worth $2,157,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,289,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,884,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 246,835 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY opened at $80.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

