Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,220,085 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,301,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,220,085 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.98% of McDonald’s worth $1,566,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $223.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.