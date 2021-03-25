Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,036,169 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,342,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,036,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.33% of Hilton Worldwide worth $2,263,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $95,450,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $59,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 49.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,477,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,034,000 after buying an additional 491,282 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.04.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $118.50 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $128.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.29. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

