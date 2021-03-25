Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,180,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 679,945 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.21% of Paylocity worth $1,478,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Paylocity stock opened at $171.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.51 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.59, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

